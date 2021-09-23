CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Eichner's "Bros" Rom-Com Has a Historic All-LGBTQ+ Cast

By Bonnie Stiernberg
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe already knew that Billy Eichner’s forthcoming movie Bros is set to make history as the first-ever romantic comedy centered around two gay men to be produced by a major studio, but it turns out that it’ll be groundbreaking in more ways than one. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, the film will feature an all-LGBTQ+ principal cast, making it the first in which all of the principal heterosexual roles will be played by openly LGBTQ+ performers.

