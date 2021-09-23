Billy Eichner's "Bros" Rom-Com Has a Historic All-LGBTQ+ Cast

Eichner was stunned when Ryan Murphy called him to offer playing The Drudge Report creator in Impeachment: American Crime Story. But when Eichner says he started to research on the gossip/media figure, “one of the most fascinating, surprising, and unnerving things” that he discovered s how much the two of them have in common. Rumors that Drudge is gay, which he denies, left Eichner curious. "There’s clearly a lack of comfort around him discussing his sexuality publicly, or confirming it outright publicly," says Eichner. "I’ll be honest and say it helped me connect. Because one of the most fascinating, surprising, and honestly unnerving things that I experienced doing research about him was when I read about his childhood and his high school years, because I swear it was like I could have been reading about myself. That was really shocking to me because our politics, you know, could not be further apart. And he has aligned himself with people that I find so despicable." ALSO: What's fact and what's fiction in Impeachment: American Crime Story's episode devoted to Matt Drudge.

