Top Semiconductor Stocks For Your Watchlist This Week. There is little doubt that technology plays a vital role in our daily lives these days. In light of this, semiconductor stocks are often on the top of many investor’s watchlists in the stock market. By now, it is probably the worst kept secret that we are facing a global shortage of semiconductor chips. Whether it is automotive vehicles or tech devices, every industry is facing challenges in its supply chain due to the chip shortage. However, as demand remains high, semiconductor companies are also ramping up their effort to meet the increasing demand.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO