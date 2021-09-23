CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

'Post Reports' podcast: Hooked on a ceiling

SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Deadlines are looming large for Congress. If policymakers fail to act, the United...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Online

Nielsen Report: Podcast Listening Goes Mainstream

Nielsen's Podcasting Today Report is out offering insights regarding listening trends while examining the correlation between podcast tune-in and category ad spend. It focuses on the listening habits of podcast audiences, as well as listenership trends, brand awareness, top-performing ads, diverse listenership data, trends during COVID and more. The rise...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Triton Digital Releases the August 2021 U.S. Podcast Report

New Shows Debuting this period include Candace (Cumulus Podcast Network), Dr. Death Dr. Death: Miracle Man (Wondery) and 5 things (Wondery). Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced the release of the latest U.S. Podcast Report for the August 2021 reporting period (August 2 – August 29, 2021), as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Vanity Fair

Lindsey Graham Was Convinced Biden Had Won the Election Well Before January 6

In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, the results seemed self-evident: Joe Biden had won out, thanks in no small part to narrow blue margins in Arizona and Georgia. But for many Donald Trump supporters, historic fraud was afoot. These convictions, false though they were, resulted in a Republican-led pressure campaign against state figureheads like Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, who told The Washington Post at the time that he had heard from members of his own party who seemed to imply that he might somehow produce a different electoral result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Blanchard
Person
Al Franken
Person
Spike Lee
Variety

Meghan McCain Appears on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ Panel in First TV Spot Since ‘The View’

Meghan McCain drew controversy when she joined NBC’s “Meet the Press” as a panelist on Sunday morning, in her first television appearance since her departure from “The View.” McCain was featured on a panel about President Joe Biden’s domestic spending plan, along with Amy Walter, editor-in-chief and publisher of the Cook Political Report; Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent; and Eddie Glaude, Jr. of Princeton University. Many viewers expressed their surprise at McCain’s appearance on social media, causing her name and “Meet the Press” to trend on Twitter. “It’s good to have a McCain back on ‘Meet the Press,'” host...
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Ex-Fox Newser Chris Stirewalt Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta He Feels No ‘Vindication’ in Arizona’s Election Audit Results

Fired Fox News Digital Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt, who played an instrumental role in calling Arizona for President Joe Biden before any other broadcast network, discussed the results of the Arizona election audit on Sunday, telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that he takes “no satisfaction or pleasure from seeing this outcome that roughly correspondents with the real results.”
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Biden's big bet backfires

President Biden bit off too much, too fast in trying to ram through what would be the largest social expansion in American history, top Democrats privately say. Why it matters: At the time Biden proposed it, he had his mind set on a transformational accomplishment that would put him in the pantheon of FDR and JFK.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Movies#Post Reports#The Washington Post
AFP

'Swift chariots of democracy': all aboard Washington's secret subway

Frequented by presidents, Supreme Court justices and even the occasional movie star, it is the transport of choice for some of the world's most powerful movers and shakers -- yet few Americans know it exists. The Capitol Subway System, a network of trolleys in the fluorescent-lit bowels of the labyrinthine, 600-room US Congress in Washington, has been ferrying politicians back and forth for more than a century. It has made headlines as the scene of a botched assassination bid, an impromptu off-Broadway stage and a hiding place for a president who disappeared from the Oval Office without telling anyone. "Children love it so there are always senators who are willing to bring family members with young children, nieces and nephews, to ride on it," Dan Holt, an assistant historian at the Senate Historical Office, told AFP.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Host Begs MAGA Obsessives: Please Stop Attacking Me

Fox News host Howard Kurtz has urged MAGA fanatics to stop going after him for reporting on the ultimately pointless Republican-led Arizona election “audit” that found President Joe Biden’s margin of victory against Donald Trump was actually bigger than originally thought. In a humbling result for Trump and his most ardent supporters, the conspiracy-theory-driven recount of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County showed last week that Biden won by 360 more votes than reported in the first count. Kurtz hit out at Trump fans for hammering him for reporting on the result, writing: “A little sad that when the GOP-commissioned and Trump-ally-funded Arizona audit found Biden got 99 more votes, people attack me & the media. Raising questions about possible errors & fraud is not the same as proving them, and was reported. This is our tribal politics today.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Anita Hill still waits for change, 30 years after testimony

America had yet to really understand sexual harassment when Anita Hill testified against Clarence Thomas in front of an all-male Senate panel in October 1991. He was confirmed to the Supreme Court anyway, but Hill’s work was just beginning.Now, three decades later, what does 65-year-old Hill wish she could have told 35-year-old Hill, the young professor in the bright blue suit who testified calmly and deliberately that day but had utterly no idea what lay ahead? “I wish I had known then that the work would take a long time,” she says now. “That I should be patient — diligent,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Senate
SFGate

'Post Reports' podcast: Delta's stress test on schools

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. The Biden administration has made in-person learning a priority for this school year....
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy