CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC experts advise Covid booster shots for over-65s and vulnerable Americans

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379Rts_0c69CrOr00
The new advice, which must be approved by the full CDC, covers only the Pfizer vaccine. No booster recommendation has been made for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The US vaccination drive against Covid-19 stood on the verge of a major new phase as government advisers on Thursday recommended booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans – despite doubts the extra shots will do much to slow the pandemic.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those aged 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

Deciding who else might get one was far tougher. While there is little evidence that younger people are in danger of waning immunity, the panel offered the option of a booster for those 18 to 49 who have chronic health problems and want one.

But the advisers refused to go further and open boosters to otherwise healthy frontline healthcare workers who are not at risk of severe illness, but want to avoid even a mild infection.

“We might as well just say give it to everyone 18 and older. We have a very effective vaccine and it’s like saying, ‘It’s not working.’ It is working,” said Dr Pablo Sanchez of Ohio State University, who helped block the broadest booster option.

Still, getting the unvaccinated their first shots remains the top priority, and the panel wrestled with whether the booster debate was distracting from that goal.

All three of the Covid-19 vaccines used in the US still are highly protective against severe illness, hospitalization and death, even amid the spread of the extra-contagious Delta variant. But only about 182 million Americans are fully vaccinated, just 55% of the population.

“We can give boosters to people, but that’s not really the answer to this pandemic,” said Dr Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University. “Hospitals are full because people are not vaccinated. We are declining care to people who deserve care because we are full of unvaccinated Covid-positive patients.”

Thursday’s decision represented a dramatic scaling back of the Biden administration plan, announced last month, to dispense boosters to nearly everyone to shore up their protection. Late on Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration, like the CDC, signed off on Pfizer boosters for a much more targeted slice of the American population than the White House envisioned.

It falls to the CDC to set final US policy on who qualifies for the extra shot. The CDC usually follows its advisers’ recommendations. A final decision from the agency was expected later on Thursday.

The booster plan marks an important shift in the nation’s vaccination drive. Britain and Israel are already giving a third round of shots over strong objections from the World Health Organization that poor countries do not have enough for their initial doses.

The CDC advisers expressed concern over the millions more Americans who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots early in the vaccine rollout. The government still has not considered boosters for those brands and has no data on whether it is safe or effective to mix-and-match and give those people a Pfizer shot.

About 26 million Americans got their last Pfizer dose at least six months ago, about half of whom are 65 or older. It is not clear how many more would meet the CDC panel’s initial booster qualifications.

CDC data shows the vaccines still offer strong protection for all ages, but there is a slight drop among the oldest adults. And immunity against milder infection appears to be waning months after people’s initial immunization.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Americans#Booster#Ohio State University#Vanderbilt University
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

This Vaccine Drops in Efficacy After 4 Months, New CDC Study Says

Over the past few months, we've heard reports of vaccinated people becoming infected with COVID, despite having received their requisite doses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long warned us that breakthrough cases are possible, as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. But through new research, the agency has found that there could be something else leading to more vaccinated people getting COVID: a decline in vaccine effectiveness over time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

Covid-19: US FDA recommends booster jabs for over 65s

A panel advising the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended boosters of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for people 65 and over, and those at high risk. But it voted against recommending a shot for everyone aged 16 and over. The outcome is a blow for President Joe Biden, who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connersville News-Examiner

CDC advisers try to work out the details on booster shots

With booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine now authorized in the U.S., government advisers reconvened on Thursday to tackle the most contentious question yet: Exactly who should roll up their sleeves right away?. Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer formula for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
New Scientist

Covid-19 news: US approves booster vaccines for over-65s

Latest coronavirus news as of 11am on 23 September. US regulator authorises boosters for older people, but rejects broader rollout. The US medicines regulator has authorised coronavirus booster vaccines for people aged 65 and over, people at high risk of severe disease and those who are regularly exposed to the virus, such as healthcare workers. The decision means that these groups can start to receive a third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine 6 months after their second dose. Those who have had other vaccines will have to wait for further approvals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheDailyBeast

CDC Panel Approves Booster Shots for High Risk and Over 65s

A CDC advisory panel has approved giving boosters of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Americans over 65 and people whose weakened immune systems or living situations pose high risk for debilitating COVID-19. Those who receive a booster shot should do so at least six months after their second jab, the panel decided Thursday. Of notable exception from the recommendation were healthcare workers likely to be repeatedly exposed to the coronavirus. The CDC is expected to accept the recommendation from the the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices panel. The board made its decision the day after the FDA issued similar approval for a Pfizer booster shot. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “Collectively, we want to do what is right for the millions of Americans over the age of 65 or in long term care facilities who are at high risk for severe complications of COVID-19.”
HEALTH
hoiabc.com

The CDC recommends a 3rd booster shot for the most vulnerable population

Peoria (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices endorsed boosters shots from people 65 and older, those with weakened immune systems and people in long-term care facilities. Before this annoucement was made Monica Hendrickson from the Peoria County Health Department said they were waiting for...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
NJ Spotlight

CDC advises booster shots for some. Are they necessary, and for whom?

COVID-19 booster shots have the green light. On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously to recommend a booster dose of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine for people age 65 and up, as well as for long-term care residents and, in a separate vote, adults with underlying medical conditions, advising the extra shots to be given six months after the initial two-dose immunization. It follows this week’s authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, all in an effort to curb the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

U.S. CDC advisers back COVID-19 booster shots for those 65 and older, not for high-risk workers

FILE PHOTO: Cal State Dominguez Hills student Yomaria De Santiago, 35, receives a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Carson, Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson. Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. By Michael Erman and Manojna Maddipatla. (Reuters) -...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy