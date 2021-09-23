Steppler Ranch wins ranch rodeo circuit finals

(TERRY, Mont.) – The Steppler Ranch of Culbertson, Mont., came out the season winners after the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals in Terry, Mont., on Sept. 11. All year round, dozens of teams compete in a series of EMRRF sanctioned ranch rodeos throughout the region to earn points toward the year end championship; with points totaled at the conclusion of the finals. The days' events also included a Youth Rodeo, Women's Rodeo, Open Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Ride. There were special tributes throughout the day commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9-11, all military serviceman and women, as well as emergency service personnel, the 13 Americans who lost their lives in Afghanistan, and a remembrance for one of the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Association founding members, Bill Harding, who lost his life in a horse wreck this spring.