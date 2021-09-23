Hospitals have long required vaccines for their employees. Is the Covid vaccine different?
More than 80 nurses and hospital employees filed suits Monday against Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes, challenging the hospital systems’ vaccine requirements. The suits, which seek injunctions against both institutions, claim the hospital systems’ recent COVID-19 vaccination requirements unlawfully violate employees’ individual rights “to decide whether to obtain or reject medical treatment” as enshrined in Louisiana’s constitution.thecurrentla.com
