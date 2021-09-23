CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Dogs left with mouthfuls of quills after rare encounter with porcupine in Missouri

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo dogs experienced a rare, unfortunate encounter with a porcupine in Missouri, officials said. Their owner reported that the dogs were punctured by a porcupine, leaving behind two mouthfuls of quills, as seen in photos posted by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The “poor pups” were taken to a veterinarian...

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
The State

800 hellbenders with large mouths and strong jaws freed into Missouri waters, zoo says

More than 800 giant salamanders with mouths so big and jaws so strong that they can swallow fish whole have been released into Missouri rivers. The endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders were raised from eggs at the Saint Louis Zoo before they were freed this summer as part of the zoo’s hellbender conservation program, according to the zoo’s Wednesday blog post.
ANIMALS
94.9 WMMQ

Box of Abandoned Puppies Left for Dead in Michigan Field For Days

A crate full of puppies were recently found alone in a vacant Detroit field. There were six puppies, only 8 weeks old just dumped like they were nothing more than garbage. A lot of times I don't like to talk about these kinds of stories because it truly breaks my heart and pisses me off but at the same time, I think people need to be aware that this crap happens. It makes me sick to think that someone could just walk away from an animal and just leave them for dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Columbus Telegram

Watch Now: Illinois man snags 750-pound alligator

WARRENSBURG — Keen hunter and professional Warrensburg-based taxidermist Jordan Hackl has lived that line from the movie "Jaws:" "You’re going to need a bigger boat." Hackl’s titanic battle with nature came not with a great white shark but a monstrous, more than 750-pound alligator that measured 13.5 feet long. He caught it on a rod and line and, no doubt much to the relief of Warrensburg residents, was nowhere near home at the time.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RFT (Riverfront Times)

37 Storm-Tossed Dogs Arrive in Missouri After Rescue in Louisiana

Hurricane Ida didn't just devastate the people of southern Louisiana. On Monday night, the Humane Society of Missouri's Disaster Response Team returned home with 37 rescued dogs. Deployed for seven days, the Missouri team worked alongside the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to provide support for...
LOUISIANA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

'Chorus of lawnmowers:' The terrifying mating calls Of 1,000-pound male alligators

American alligators are not shy about announcing their search for a mate. Video captures large male American alligators performing their mating call, which involves grunting loudly as they search for a partner. The alligators were filmed at the Alligator Lagoon in the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Humane Society of Missouri returns from hurricane relief with dogs

Members of the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force’s Disaster Response Team returned to their headquarters Monday evening with 37 dogs and puppies transported from Hurricane Ida-affected Southern Louisiana. The task force was in southern Louisiana at the request of the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Two Dogs#Mouthfuls#The Wildlife Department#Porcupines#National Geographic
femalefirst.co.uk

Mississippi hunters catch 13-foot, 800lb alligator

Hunters in Mississippi fought tooth and nail to bag themselves a 13 foot, 787 pound alligator. A hunting group from Mississippi has landed themselves a 13ft, 787lb alligator. Over the course of several hours, the group fought hard to catch what was surely the biggest alligator in the Yazoo River, and first-time hunter Ty Powell has revealed the drama behind the catch.
ANIMALS
fox4kc.com

Strange foxes found roaming around southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A couple of foxes have been found running around several neighborhoods in Springfield, but their appearance has given residents concerns. “Foxes are becoming more and more a part of Springfield’s urban wildlife scene,” said Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation. He says a...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
cbslocal.com

PHOTO: Rare Leucistic Squirrel Spotted In Staunton State Park

(CBS4) – A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer at Staunton State Park discovered a rare sight. Ranger Dale found a leucistic squirrel last week. The animal, and others with the same condition, lack pigment either all over or on part of their body. “Leucism is a recessive genetic trait and...
DENVER, CO
northwestmoinfo.com

Rare Occurrence of Porcupines Documented in Gentry County

Evidence of a rare occurrence of porcupines in northwest Missouri was found in Gentry County by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The Conservation Department reports that an Agent responded to a report that a Gentry County resident’s dogs required medical attention for numerous quills in their faces. The porcupine was...
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
marthastewart.com

How to Attract Cardinals to Your Yard

As one of the most popular birds in America, it's easy to see why birdwatchers love their brilliant red plumage. Attracting birds with flowing fountains and homemade suet cakes are easy ways to invite feathered species of all kinds to your homestead. And this is true for attracting one of North America's most recognized birds: the Northern cardinal. It's should come as no surprise that the cardinal is the official state bird of seven eastern states; after all, cardinals are commonly seen in diverse landscapes across the eastern half of the United States, from Maine to southern Florida to Texas as well as parts of Mexico. The red cardinals, known for their brilliant plumage, are males who use their colorful status to attract their female counterparts who are brown. Both male and female cardinals have a striking diamond-like peak on their face and each can carry a joyful tune, one of the primary reasons why birdwatchers want them close to home.
ANIMALS
WTVC

Massive gator living in Georgia swamp since WWII dies

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. -- A massive alligator that scientists believe was alive during World war II has died. Georgia's Coastal Ecology Lab announced Okefenokee Joe passed away from old age. Joe was 11.5 feet long and weighed over 400 pounds. The lab had been watching his movement in the Okefenokee...
GEORGIA STATE
WCIA

750lb alligator caught by Central Illinois native

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a hunting trip that turned into a once-in-a-lifetime event. A man from Central Illinois went to Mississippi and came back with this 750lb alligator. Not only was the gator wide, it was also 13ft long. Jordan Hackl is from Warrensburg. He’s never been alligator...
ILLINOIS STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four Mississippi Men Wrangle Nearly 800-Pound Gator

(Columbia, MS) -- When first-time hunter Ty Powell went out recently for his first expedition of alligator season, he probably didn't think he'd come face-to-face with something straight out of the Cretaceous period. A gator the Columbia, Mississippi, man and his fellow hunters had seen before, it took several hours...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSYX ABC6

Rare bobcat encounter caught on camera in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Division of Wildlife said a rare eastern bobcat encounter was caught on camera in Athens County. The video shows two eastern bobcats coming whisker-to-whisker in an apparent territorial dispute. According to the division of wildlife, the dispute may have been between a resident...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy