METAIRIE — The Jefferson Chamber has moved its annual meeting to Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Alario Center (2000 Segnette Boulevard in Westwego). “Join us at the Jefferson Chamber Annual Meeting as we celebrate the many accomplishments of 2020 and a preview of the exciting initiatives, events, and advocacy that we have already begun in 2021! As one of the Chamber’s largest networking and social events of the year, this event serves as an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of 2020 and honor those who have made significant contributions to the Jefferson Parish business community.”

