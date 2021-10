COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian at the scene of an Assembly Street accident on Sunday morning. According to preliminary information, the crash happened in the 1600 block of Assembly Street just after 1 a.m. Investigators believe the male victim stepped off the curb on the eastbound side of the road and not in a crosswalk. The driver was heading south in lane four of assembly street when the man stepped out.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO