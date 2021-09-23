CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dogs left with mouthfuls of quills after rare encounter with porcupine in Missouri

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo dogs experienced a rare, unfortunate encounter with a porcupine in Missouri, officials said. Their owner reported that the dogs were punctured by a porcupine, leaving behind two mouthfuls of quills, as seen in photos posted by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The “poor pups” were taken to a veterinarian...

