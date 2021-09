SAN ANTONIO, TX -- Texas Lutheran Volleyball was defeated by the Saints of Our Lady of the Lake Wednesday night in five sets. It was a match that saw momentum shift back and forth throughout the night. The Bulldogs fell in the first set before making a comeback to steal the second and fourth sets, but Our Lady of the Lake hung on to win the decisive fifth set and win the match 21-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-23, 15-13.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO