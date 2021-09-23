CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Surged Today

By Joe Tenebruso
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) popped 10.9% on Thursday, following the release of the artificial intelligence company's fiscal 2022 first-quarter financial results.

So what

BlackBerry's revenue declined by 32% year over year to $175 million, as the company continued to shift away from its traditional software licensing business. However, that was above the average analyst estimate for revenue of $164 million.

The better-than-expected performance was driven by gains in the company's AI-powered cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. Sales in these segments checked in at $120 million and $40 million, respectively, with gross margins of 59% and 83%.

"The cybersecurity business unit delivered robust sequential billings and revenue growth and the IoT business unit performed well in the face of global chip shortage pressures," CEO John Chen said in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ff29g_0c69B2wc00
Investors applauded BlackBerry's first-quarter sales metrics. Image source: Getty Images.

Still, achieving sustained profitability remains elusive. BlackBerry generated an adjusted operating loss of $30 million during the quarter.

Now what

Encouraged by the performance of its cybersecurity operations, BlackBerry is focusing its efforts on strengthening this increasingly important area of its business. The company hired John Giamatteo to head up the division beginning next month. Giamatteo previously served as president and chief revenue officer at cybersecurity leader McAfee.

"Never has the threat of cyberattacks been higher, nor more in the minds of management," Giamatteo said. "BlackBerry's AI-driven, prevention-first technology is well placed to scale to meet the constantly evolving cybersecurity needs of companies everywhere."

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry#Bb
The Motley Fool

Why Natural Gas Stocks Surged Today and Could Rally Even Higher

CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX): Up 10.34%. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR): Up 8.5%. Range Resources (NYSE:RRC): Up 8.2%. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT): Up 11.8%. Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN): Up 22%. Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK): Up 13.4%. A perfect storm of soaring demand, tight supply, and surging natural gas prices is brewing in the global...
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks rose last week following two consecutive down weeks. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained over 0.5% and are higher by 14% and 19% on the year, respectively. Several fresh earnings reports are on tap over the next few trading days. Let's take...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Before October

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 87 points in mid-afternoon trading on September 23. Canadian stocks have broadly bounced back since a rough start to the year. However, there are still some solid buy-low opportunities for investors. Today, I want to look at three undervalued dividend stocks that you should consider today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Palantir Stock Today?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) are trading about 1.9% lower in early pre-market on Friday, in a trend-reversal after Peter Thiel co-founded-company’s stock soared on Thursday. What Happened: Shares in the data analytics company are retreating as investors seemed to book profit after Thursday's surge. A Palantir trade...
STOCKS
Benzinga

BlackBerry, Lucid, Alibaba, SmileDirectClub And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Novavax Shares Are Surging Higher Today

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is trading significantly higher Thursday after the company, along with Serum Institute, announced a submission to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Emergency use listing is a prerequisite for exports to multiple countries. "Today's submission of our protein-based COVID-19...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Fed Fuels Second Day of Stout Stock Surge

Thursday's Wall Street action started right where Wednesday's left off, with investors driving the major stock indexes to another day of broad and sizable advances. At least some of the day's gains were chalked up to the Federal Reserve, which several strategists said yet again threaded the messaging needle with yesterday's announcement.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Matterport Surged 9% Higher Today

We should never underestimate the power of a convinced analyst to move the price of a stock. So it was with 3D modeling specialist Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) on Wednesday, which saw its share price advance by over 9% on the back of some highly complimentary words from a prognosticator. So what.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Lucid Group Stock Is Higher Today

A prominent auto analyst thinks Lucid is the "Tesla/Ferrari" of EV start-ups. Lucid also revealed its Air sedan has received the best EPA range ratings in the business. Shares of electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) rose after a bullish note from a prominent Wall Street analyst, and after the company confirmed the top-of-the-line version of its Air sedan will be the first electric vehicle with an EPA-rated range of more than 500 miles.
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

OPAD Stock: Why It Significantly Increased Today

The stock price of Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) increased by over 58% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) increased by over 58% during intraday trading. There are a couple of reasons why the stock price increased. Investors are...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Theravance Biopharma Stock Dived 16% Today

Shares of Theravance Bipharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) really took it on the chin Wednesday. Investors sold off the stock following another clinical-trial flop by the company, and its subsequent announcement of severe belt-tightening. So what. This morning, Theravance divulged the top-line results from its phase 3 study of Ampreloxetine, a drug aimed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Did Callaway Stock Rally Today?

Callaway Golf was up 11.05% at $30.04 at last check Wednesday. The stock looks to have bounced off support in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock is falling and looks to be getting squeezed between the highs and the lows. A break of support or resistance could push the stock further in the same direction.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy