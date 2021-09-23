National Guard members to help at Deaconess
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The National Guard is coming to Deaconess Hospital to help health care workers as COVID patients begin to overwhelm the system. Deaconess officials say two five-member units from the National Guard will arrive at the Gateway and Midtown campuses. The units will assist in medical procedures like blood transfusions in the ER, ICU and general hospital and non-medical services such as room cleaning and transport.www.tristatehomepage.com
