Gillibrand Renews Push for Legislation Protecting Seniors from Financial Scams

New York's junior senator has renewed her support for bipartisan legislation ensuring that seniors and their caregivers have access to critical information and resources regarding financial abuse. Kirsten Gillibrand spoke about the Senior Financial Empowerment Act during a video conference call on Thursday with statewide media outlets, including WDOE News. Gillibrand says millions of seniors across the country are victims of financial scams and abuse every year, and the range of financial scams targeting older adults has skyrocketed during the pandemic...