Financial Reports

Trip.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Thursday reported a loss of $100 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share. The...

www.middletownpress.com

Benzinga

CalAmp: Q2 Earnings Insights

CalAmp(NASDAQ:CAMP) stock fell by 3.5% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:09 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. CalAmp beat their estimated earnings by 33.33%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $4,526,000 from the same...
Benzinga

Trip.com Group Clocks 86% Revenue Growth In Q2

Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 86% year-on-year, to RMB5.9 billion ($912 million). Net revenue for Q2 increased by 43% Q/Q. The company attributed the higher revenue to the recovery momentum of China's domestic market. Domestic hotel and air-ticket Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased 150%...
Benzinga

AstroNova: Q2 Earnings Insights

AstroNova(NASDAQ:ALOT) stock fell by 0.27% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. AstroNova beat their estimated earnings by 116.67%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2,187,000 from the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Trip Com Group Limited#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

BeyondSpring: Q2 Earnings Insights

BeyondSpring(NASDAQ:BYSI) stock fell by 4.13% on Monday after the company reported their Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. BeyondSpring missed their estimated earnings by 2.08%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $338,000 from...
MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
24/7 Wall St.

Is Now the Time to Bet on Airbnb?

While the reopening trade has come and gone, there are still companies waiting for their second wind. One analyst believes Airbnb might have to wait a little longer, but the company is positioned very well.
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Is “Underappreciated Entertainment Powerhouse,” Stock Will “Outperform,” Analyst Forecasts

Sony Corp. is an “underappreciated entertainment powerhouse” and its stock “unfairly trades at a discount to underlying value due to low-merit concerns about conglomeratization,” Cowen analyst Doug Creutz wrote in a Monday report. Initiating coverage of Sony shares with an “outperform” rating, he said that “we view Sony primarily as a top-tier entertainment company with market-leading presences in some of the most attractive entertainment verticals,” such as video gaming and music. The Cowen expert also emphasized that he brings a different focus to the table than others covering Sony shares. “The vast majority of Sony’s current analysts specialize in consumer products and/or Asia...
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
investing.com

S&P 500 “Top 10:” Market Cap Vs. Earnings Weight

There are a few similarities between today’s S&P 500 and the S&P 500 back in the late 1990s. Ed Yardeni has made the point the last few years that the “earnings weight” of the top technology names in the S&P 500 today is much higher than it was back in the late 1990s, when the tech, and large-cap groweighth and dot-com frenzy began to fall apart in the early 2000s.
