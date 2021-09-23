CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

France's Le Drian says restoring confidence with U.S. will require time

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iZb1_0c699wse00
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S. September 23, 2021. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday it would take "time and actions" to restore confidence in ties after a crisis triggered by Australia's cancellation of a submarine contract with Paris.

France was incensed by Australia's decision last week to opt instead for a deal with the United States and Britain to purchase nuclear-powered submarines, and it recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra for consultations.

The meeting of Blinken and Le Drian came after U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone on Wednesday and agreed to launch in-depth consultations to rebuild trust between the two NATO allies. They also agreed to meet in Europe at the end of October.

Le Drian said in a statement he had discussed with Blinken at the United Nations in New York "the terms and main issues" to be addressed during those in-depth consultations.

The U.S. State Department said Blinken and Le Drian had also discussed cooperation between the United States and European countries including France in the Indo-Pacific region. read more

Blinken said in a press conference later on Thursday that he was committed to working closely with Le Drian on the consultations.

"We recognize this will take time and hard work and will be demonstrated not only in words, but in deeds," Blinken said.

"I am convinced that our interests together are so strong and the values that we share so unshakable that we will carry forward and get some good work done," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
hot96.com

France’s Macron files complaint about jet-skiing photo – media

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife have filed a legal complaint after a Paris exhibition featured a photograph of him jet-skiing in a bathing suit while on holiday, French media reported on Monday. The exhibition “Presidents of the Republic on their holiday locations” was held in...
POLITICS
Washington Post

France’s Macron pelted with an egg during visit to Lyon

Emmanuel Macron was near his nation’s gastronomic capital Lyon on Monday for a trade fair when he got all-too-physical evidence of the city’s robust produce. The French president was strolling through the trade fair at Eurexpo, a convention center in the town of Chassieu just south of Lyon, when an object was thrown and bounced off his head.
POLITICS
The Independent

French minister: No mystery submarine deal came as 'a shock'

France's defense minister said Friday it was “not a mystery” that the announcement of defense deal among the the United States the United Kingdom and Australia that killed a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract came as a shock to French officials. Defense Minister Florence Parly spoke after a meeting of the European Intervention Initiative, a 13-country defense cooperation framework that is separate from NATO and to which the U.K. also belongs. The meeting was held at a castle in Stockholm “We expect clarification” from “an ally and a European country,” Parly said in a reference to Britain.The three-way strategic...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC News

Submarine feud showcases European anger as U.S. shifts focus to Asia

Thousands of miles away from the French fury, the recalled ambassadors and canceled galas, the United States’ nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia has received a far warmer welcome in parts of Asia. The dispute between Paris and Washington is about much more than the multibillion-dollar security pact announced by the...
WORLD
AFP

UK seeks smoother waters with France after subs row

Britain on Friday sought to turn a page with France after a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centred on alleged deceit over a submarine contract with Australia. French President Emmanuel Macron was left furious last week after Australia ditched a mega-deal to buy diesel submarines from France in favour of nuclear-powered US ones, under an agreement secured during secret talks facilitated by Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached out to Macron for a telephone call Friday after Paris accused its UK, US and Australian allies of a "stab in the back" over the deal and dismissed London as a "junior partner" to Washington. Johnson and Macron "reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally," Downing Street said in a statement.
POLITICS
Defense One

France Just Won Something More Valuable than a Submarine Contract

The $66 billion submarine deal with Australia is lost, but France’s President Emmanuel Macron may have won something far more valuable from President Joe Biden. For several years now, Macron has pitched the idea that Europe needs to boost its military spending and capabilities to better defend itself and its interests. U.S. and NATO leaders have largely responded politely but dismissively to a concept they argue could subvert the 71-year old alliance. Europe? Defend itself? Says France? Okay. But did the United States just come around?
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
101 WIXX

French Foreign Minister Le Drian held talks with Iraq President Salih

PARIS (Reuters) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian held “thorough and confident” talks with Iraq’s President Barham Salih late on Thursday, wrote Le Drian on his Twitter page. “Following on from the Baghdad conference of August 28 and the ministerial meeting in New York on September 21, I reaffirmed...
POLITICS
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#U S#French#State#Nato#The United Nations#The U S State Department#European
Reuters

Australia says will be patient on rebuilding ties with France

SYDNEY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he has tried to arrange a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron but has been unsuccessful so far, a week after his cancellation of a major submarine deal sparked a diplomatic row with Paris. Morrison, speaking in Washington on...
POLITICS
The Independent

French ambassador returning to US after Biden and Macron call discussing Australian nuclear sub deal

Diplomatic relations between France and the United States are on the mend after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time since the trilateral AUKUS alliance was announced.The deal between the US, the UK and Australia sank France’s $60bn submarine contract, leading to the unprecedented recall of its ambassador from Washington.In a joint statement following the call on Wednesday, Mr Macron said the ambassador will return in the next week after Mr Biden reaffirmed his “on-going commitment” to France and Europe.The pair agreed to meet in person at the end of October, likely around the Group...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Blinken in Meeting With France's Le Drian Discussed Bilateral Ties, Indo-Pacific

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday in New York, the U.S. State Department said, and discussed plans for 'in-depth bilateral consultations' after Washington and Paris plunged into a diplomatic crisis last week over a submarine deal. France...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian today in New York City on the margins of the UN General Assembly. Following the discussion between President Biden and President Macron, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Le Drian spoke about plans for in-depth bilateral consultations on issues of strategic importance. They discussed the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, which the United States welcomes, and the need for close cooperation with France and other European allies and partners active in the region. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also engaged on our shared objectives in the Sahel.
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Emmanuel Macron may offer up UN seat in push for EU army

France's seat on the United Nations Security Council could be put "at the disposal of the European Union" if its governments back Emmanuel Macron's plans for an EU army, a close ally of the French president has said. Paris is spearheading a diplomatic push for closer EU military integration after...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
213K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy