On the heels of Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, Rihanna is getting candid about her wealth and her plans for her $1.7 billion dollar fortune. The Bajan beauty hilariously joked, “Don’t come to my house asking me for $20.” But on a more serious note, said that “it was real weird getting congratulations texts from people for money,” explaining that “it made sense” because she understood her achievement was inspiring to others from humble beginnings. On spending—rather spreading—her wealth, the multi-hyphenate mogul told the New York Times that she intends to continue her philanthropic work with her Clara Lionel Foundation—named after her...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO