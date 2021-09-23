All the Celebs on Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Premiere Red Carpet
Celebs turned up in full force for the premiere of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. A-listers who appear in the showcase, like Gigi Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens, proudly showed off lingerie looks on the red carpet -- as did RiRi herself! -- while some of the show's performers, like Ricky Martin and Daddy Yankee, were happy to make statements at both the Los Angeles event. The "Work" singer also held a premiere in New York City, where big names like Olivia Ponton and Shanina Shaik turned up.www.etonline.com
