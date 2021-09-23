All the Celebs on Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Premiere Red Carpet

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Savage X Fenty Vol 3 show has already taken place while the rest of the world awaits the premiere on Friday, September 24th via Amazon Prime and Amazon Fashion. While we have minor details like who was in attendance and what Rihanna wore on the red carpet, we’ll have to wait and see what the billionaire entrepreneur has up her sleeves when it comes to the production of her 3rd lingerie runway show.

