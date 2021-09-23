Home Depot expanding operations in South Carolina, creating 100 jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The Home Depot, Inc. Thursday announced their plans to expand operations in the state. The expansion is expected to create 100 new jobs. “South Carolina is a key hub for The Home Depot’s supply chain and our delivery strategy. These new distribution centers create a more seamless experience for pro and DIY customers, with faster and more reliable deliveries to their homes or to the job site," said The Home Depot Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Stephanie Smith in a statement.