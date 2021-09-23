CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Louisiana Cop Indicted for Beating Black Man With Flashlight

By Brooke Leigh Howard
 4 days ago
A former Louisiana state trooper has been indicted on federal charges for using excessive force while placing someone under arrest. Jacob Brown was charged Thursday on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. In May 2019, Brown allegedly hit Aaron Larry Bowman, a Black man, 18 times on the head with a flashlight that has been classified as a dangerous weapon because it was modified with a metal cap in order to be used for breaking windows.

