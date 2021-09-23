CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Channel 9 looks into whether EatWorkPlay qualified for COVID-19 relief funds

By Allison Latos, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CfuH_0c699Bpr00

CHARLOTTE — EatWorkPlay, a once-prominent business in the Queen City went belly up earlier this year but somehow, the company received tens of thousands of dollars in PPP funds.

Channel 9 has investigated EatWorkPlay since 2019 when the company canceled a gala benefiting Levine Children’s Hospital but kept some money from ticket sales.

[ ALSO READ: More customers wonder what EatWorkPlay did with their money ]

Now, we’ve learned the business got a COVID relief grant, but there are questions about whether EatWorkPlay really qualified for that cash.

The Small Business Administration rules said that live venue operators or promoters must have been in operation as of Feb. 29, 2020. But it doesn’t appear EatWorkPlay has hosted any events since canceling the 2019 fundraiser for Levine Children’s Hospital.

EatWorkPlay dissolved as a business in June of this year.

Charlotte attorney Larry Shaheen helped many business owners apply for grants, and said if EatWorkPlay’s books can’t prove they followed all the SBA rules, they could face legal trouble.

“He wasn’t operating and can’t prove that he was operating,” Shaheen said. “It is fraud, 100% fraud. No question about it and they tell you upfront, you have to certify all the categories and qualifications on the application itself.”

The SBA wouldn’t comment on whether they’re investigating EatWorkPlay and neither would the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

But federal prosecutors in Charlotte have indicted 13 people on criminal charges related to COVID fraud, calling it one of their office’s highest priorities.

Channel 9 contacted EatWorkPlay owner Davon Bailey’s last known attorney and haven’t heard back.

We also discovered that Bailey started another company in May called Apex Marketing Group.

Federal prosecutors encourage anyone who suspects coronavirus relief funds being misused to contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud.

[WATCH BELOW: Action 9 tracks down man behind EatWorkPlay, asks him about refunds]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

How rent growth in Charlotte stacks up to NC counterparts

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s largest apartment markets are showing strength amid the ongoing pandemic, driven in part by solid workforce and population growth. That’s the takeaway of a recent report by real estate software and data analytics firm RealPage. [Here’s how much workers have to earn to afford rent in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Is it time for a 4-day workweek in Charlotte?

T-G-I-T? The 4-day workweek has been talked about for years, but one researcher thinks now may be the time for employers to consider shifting to four 10-hour workdays. “This is the time for employers to think differently about the workplace and work schedules,” said Professor Scott Behson, author of the new book, “The Whole-Person Workplace.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Business
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
WSOC Charlotte

Deadline approaching for grant program for Meck Co. homeowners in need

MECKLENBURG COUNTY — The deadline to apply for help is fast approaching for Mecklenburg County homeowners who are struggling with rising costs of living and the impact of COVID-19. Helping Out Mecklenburg’s Homeowners with Economic Support (HOMES) is a grant program designed to assist residential low-income Mecklenburg County homeowners to retain their homes by reducing their financial burden. The program provides economic assistance, granting up to $340 for qualified homeowners.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Beyond, Impossible join crowded plant-based chicken market

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods found success with realistic plant-based burgers. Now, they're hoping to replicate that in the fast-growing but crowded market for plant-based chicken nuggets. Beyond Meat said Monday that its new tenders, made from fava beans, will go on sale in U.S. groceries in October. Walmart, Jewel-Osco...
AGRICULTURE
WSOC Charlotte

New-to-market salad eatery to debut soon in uptown

CHARLOTTE — Salata Salad Kitchen’s first North Carolina location is set to open in uptown Charlotte. The Houston-based brand marks its grand opening on Sept. 30. Its nearly 2,500-square-foot restaurant is at 615. S. Tryon St. It is part of the Ally Charlotte Center. [Here are the top 12 must-visit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Vaccination deadline arrives for NY healthcare workers

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Some hospitals and nursing homes in New York began removing workers Monday for failing to meet a state-mandated deadline to get a COVID-19 vaccine as Gov. Kathy Hochul pleaded with holdouts to get 11th-hour inoculations. It was not clear Monday if a wave of suspensions...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Channel 9#Covid#Apex Marketing Group
WSOC Charlotte

Blackstone selling Vegas hotel Cosmopolitan in $5.65B deal

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The owner of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the New York private equity firm Blackstone, is selling the 3,000-room Las Vegas Strip hotel in a $5.65 billion deal with a partnership that plans to contract with casino giant MGM Resorts International to operate the property.
ECONOMY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
55K+
Followers
65K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy