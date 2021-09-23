CSP COVID PROTOCOLS & MITIGATION EFFORTS – SEPT. 23 UPDATE

Following our successful launch of the Fall 2021 academic term, we want to thank everyone at CSP for their diligence in following our initial mask requirements on campus. As we shared on Thursday 9-16-21, we are continually monitoring essential data points relating to the prevalence of COVID-19 across our campus population. All of the data continue to show that CSP is performing far better than the broader community in relation to COVID mitigation, due to multiple factors: