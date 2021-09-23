CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Gabby Petito investigation: Arrest warrant issued for missing Brian Laundrie

By Associated Press
bigcountryhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement officials have issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie days after he went missing and the body of Gabby Petitio was found, FBI officials said Thursday. The FBI urged people with information to come forward. Laundrie, without authorization, allegedly used a debit card and PIN to buy more than $1,000 worth of items between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, according to the indictment.

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KPLC TV

Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police have confirmed that escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died following a shootout with law enforcement Thursday afternoon. The search for Louis ended with the suspect being shot on 11th Street in Lake Charles Thursday afternoon. About two hours after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Long Island#Arrest Warrant#Pin#Grand Teton National Park
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bigcountryhomepage.com

Gabby Petito: Social media sleuths help unravel the case

(NewsNation Now) — 22-year-old Gabby Petito embarked on a cross-country road trip with boyfriend Brian Laundrie in July, documenting every turn of their new van life on their nascent YouTube channel, where they invited the world to tag along. But more than a week after Laundrie returned from the trip...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Twin sisters charged in connection to brother’s 2017 murder

Two twin sisters have been charged in connection to the murder of their teenage brother who was strangled to death in Maryland in 2017, officials said Friday. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, the 23-year old twins, were two of three people busted for conspiring to commit the brutal murder after new evidence has come to light.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

D’Marcus Jones-Brown Sentenced to 80 Years For Double Deadly Shooting & Shooting Child

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge then sentenced D’Marcus Jones-Brown to 80 years in prison for killing two men and shooting an Aurora police officer. An Adams County jury convicted Jones-Brown, 31, in May of 2021. The crimes occurred on Aug. 31, 2018 when Jones-Brown came home from work to find his wife and her 8-year-old son inside the home. He became angry after the woman and child put stickers on the walls. D’Marcus Jones-Brown (credit: Aurora Police) The woman and Jones-Brown argued before she and the child tried to leave. Jones-Brown physically stopped them. Then, the child tried to help his...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy