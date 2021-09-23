Gabby Petito investigation: Arrest warrant issued for missing Brian Laundrie
Law enforcement officials have issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie days after he went missing and the body of Gabby Petitio was found, FBI officials said Thursday. The FBI urged people with information to come forward. Laundrie, without authorization, allegedly used a debit card and PIN to buy more than $1,000 worth of items between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, according to the indictment.www.bigcountryhomepage.com
