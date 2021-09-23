CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Del Rio border agents banned from patrolling on horseback following controversial images

By Ariana Garcia
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou won't see Texas border patrol agents in Del Rio on horseback again anytime soon. Per a White House mandate made by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Del Rio agents are now barred from patrolling the border atop horses after controversial photos and footage appeared online this week of the agents aggressively confronting asylum-seeking Haitian migrants trying to enter the U.S.

rnbcincy.com

Right-Wing Support For Border Patrol Grows After Agents Whip Haitian Migrants With Horse Reins

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the more telling responses to the humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border has been the readiness and willingness by right-wing conservatives to embrace Border Patrol despite — or because — its agents used horse reins to whip Haitian migrants in an attempt to keep them from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
AOL Corp

Biden in a bind on border: 'The coalition that elected him will collapse'

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts, called the Border Patrol “egregious and white supremacist.” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said it was “worse than what we witnessed in slavery.”. The pair spent years targeting similar criticism at former President Donald Trump for his handling of the border. But this...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

DHS secretary: Up to 12,000 Haitian migrants released into U.S.

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that as many as 12,000 Haitian migrants who made their way to the U.S.-Mexico border have been released into the United States. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Mayorkas said that approximately 10,000 to 12,000 migrants detained...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'I never saw them whipping anyone!' Photographer who took pictures of mounted border agents confronting illegal migrants says his pictures have been misconstrued

The photographer who took controversial photos at the Texas border says that the images have been dramatically misinterpreted. Despite hysterical accusations that mounted Border Patrol agents chased migrants with whips, photographer Paul Ratje says that he saw nothing of the sort at the border in Del Rio on Sunday. 'I've...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Del Rio border crossing reopens after controversial treatment of encamped Haitians

Del Rio Port of Entry at the southern US border has reopened for passenger traffic and will reopen for cargo on Monday, Customs and Border Protection announced.The CBP statement on Saturday came just days after the crossing point made international headlines for controversial treatment of thousands of Haitians encamped there.“Following efforts this week by U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Field Operations and DHS partners to expedite processing of the migrant flow to manageable levels and with public safety restored, CBP reopened trade and travel operations at Del Rio Port of Entry,” the agency said in a release.The makeshift camp...
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

Democratic coalition cracks under immigration strain

The disconnect between Biden’s campaign promise and his use of a Trump-era public health order to kick out migrants is exacting a heavy political price. Chuck Schumer ripped him. So did members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Hispanic Caucus, Asian Pacific American Caucus and Progressive Caucus, 17 Democratic attorneys general, and a host of other advocacy groups across the country.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US Border Patrol said their ‘whips’ in pictures of Haitian migrants were reins — so I asked for more details

The images spread like wildfire. Over the weekend, US Customs and Border Protection agents in Del Rio, Texas, were captured brandishing what appeared to be whips to subdue a group of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into US soil. Immediately, people drew historic parallels between the photos and slave patrol militias of yesteryear—groups of white ââslaveholders and non-slaveholders who would patrol areas looking for slaves out at night not carrying passes from their masters. Often on horseback, the men were authorized to search slave quarters for weapons or gatherings and could legally act as judge, jury and executioner,...
IMMIGRATION

