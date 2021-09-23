Del Rio border agents banned from patrolling on horseback following controversial images
You won't see Texas border patrol agents in Del Rio on horseback again anytime soon. Per a White House mandate made by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Del Rio agents are now barred from patrolling the border atop horses after controversial photos and footage appeared online this week of the agents aggressively confronting asylum-seeking Haitian migrants trying to enter the U.S.www.chron.com
