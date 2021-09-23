CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

L.A. Sheriff Has His Own Goon Squad to Fight Political Enemies, Oversight Board Alleges

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is targeting his critics using a little-known investigative unit of deputies to open criminal inquiries into his political enemies, according to the Civilian Oversight Commission. Members of the commission have spoken of their concerns about the unit’s apparent lack of results. “These highly publicized criminal investigations have never resulted in charges filed, suggesting an ulterior motive,” one member wrote. Villanueva has dismissed the allegations, saying that his team is a tool for fighting corruption. Multiple sources told the Los Angeles Times, however, that the unit is sometimes referred to internally as the sheriff’s “secret police.”

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Oversight commission asks state to review LA County sheriff’s political investigations

Los Angeles County’s Civilian Oversight Commission, frustrated by Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s refusal to comply with its subpoenas and by his alleged intimidation of its members, is now asking county counsel and state attorney general to review whether Villanueva broke the law by launching criminal investigations into his most vocal critics.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Civilian Oversight#Goon Squad#Street Gang#The Los Angeles Times#Coc
NewsTimes

His Deputies Got Caught Forming Gangs, But L.A.'s Sheriff Is Too 'Busy' to Talk About It

What happens when a chief law enforcement officer acts like he’s above the law?. Embattled Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva is refusing to comply with a subpoena from the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission to answer for alleged abuses of power, claiming he’s too “busy” to appear at a hearing this week. In a letter to the commission, obtained by Rolling Stone and embedded below, Villanueva offers no legal justification for flouting the commission, insisting only that he’s “booked for the entire day.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Inside notorious NYC prison Rikers Island where inmate horrifically ‘died in squalor and prisoners cleaned up the mess’

TORTURE Island and Gladiator School are just two nicknames given to Rikers Island, the notorious New York jail which is reportedly becoming even more violent. Board of Correction staff found that staffing and supplies issues lead to “horrible conditions,” with many inmates living in filth, and not “receiving recreation or meals on a regular schedule.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Record

Fight over Mesa County election oversight heats up after new allegations

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office asked a Mesa County District Court judge again this week to officially keep county Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters from overseeing the November election and instead appoint former Secretary of State Wayne Williams. It’s the latest in a legal tangle over allegations that Peters...
MESA COUNTY, CO
CBS Philly

Mercer County Prosecutor: 4th Person Also Died In July Fire That Killed Infant; Man Indicted

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say a fourth person died in a fire earlier this year that also claimed the lives of a 9-month-old daughter and her grandparents. A Mercer County grand jury last week indicted 23-year-old Michael Sanders of Trenton on four counts of first-degree murder as well as felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage. The charges stem from an early-morning fire July 9 in a duplex in Hamilton Township. The infant, Malani Sanders, and her grandmother, Tiffany Abrams-Jones, 42, were pronounced dead at the scene. Abrams-Jones’ husband, Prince Jones, 50,...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Feuding Neighbor Demands Billionaire Bill Gross Is Jailed in Insanely Petty Spat

Billionaire Bill Gross’ California neighbor is so enraged by Gross’ loud music-playing that he wants him jailed for five days. “Financial sanctions won’t have any effect on Mr. Gross’s behavior,” Chase Scolnick, his neighbor’s lawyer, told a judge Friday, per Bloomberg. “Five days will force him to take it seriously.” Gross and Mark Towfiq have been locked in a bitter court fight after Towfiq alleged Gross violated a three-year court order to not play loud music when Gross wasn’t outside. Gross’ lawyer Patricia Glaser said Towfiq could not prove the Grosses had played their music loudly because he did not have a decibel meter, which she suggested the judge order. Judge Kimberly Knill shot down that request, along with a request for Glaser to respond to Scolnick’s rebuttal. “I’ve heard almost all that I can take,” Knill said.
LAW
High Point Enterprise

Sheriff responds to allegations

RANDOLPH COUNTY — An allegation that Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt used county resources to campaign for reelection was refuted by Seabolt last week at a news conference. Seabolt announced on Friday that an investigation by the SBI cleared him of any wrongdoing. The sheriff indicated in his prepared remarks...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Elections Clerk Told Staffers to Attend Speech by Conspiracist: WaPo

Tina Peters, Mesa County’s chief elections official and a MAGA diehard, reportedly invited her office staff to an after-hours work event at a DoubleTree hotel in Colorado featuring a notorious election denier. According to The Washington Post, Douglas Frank, a physics teacher who said he worked for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, spun an elaborate conspiracy theory at the previously unreported April event about how the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Frank alleged that inflated voter rolls, fraudulent ballots, and a “sixth-order polynomial” led to President Joe Biden’s victory, according to the Post. He also led the crowd in a rousing rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner,” as an unlisted video shows. Being told to sit through the event was “a huge slap in the face,” as one unnamed Mesa County employee told the paper.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy