L.A. Sheriff Has His Own Goon Squad to Fight Political Enemies, Oversight Board Alleges

Billionaire Bill Gross’ California neighbor is so enraged by Gross’ loud music-playing that he wants him jailed for five days. “Financial sanctions won’t have any effect on Mr. Gross’s behavior,” Chase Scolnick, his neighbor’s lawyer, told a judge Friday, per Bloomberg. “Five days will force him to take it seriously.” Gross and Mark Towfiq have been locked in a bitter court fight after Towfiq alleged Gross violated a three-year court order to not play loud music when Gross wasn’t outside. Gross’ lawyer Patricia Glaser said Towfiq could not prove the Grosses had played their music loudly because he did not have a decibel meter, which she suggested the judge order. Judge Kimberly Knill shot down that request, along with a request for Glaser to respond to Scolnick’s rebuttal. “I’ve heard almost all that I can take,” Knill said.

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO