Bedford County, VA

Bedford County compound leader faces $75M lawsuit for alleged sexual abuse against minor

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A $75 million lawsuit was filed in Bedford County Circuit Court Wednesday, claiming decades of sexual abuse by the head of a local compound. The complex includes Legacy International and World Community, advertised online as an 80-acre, rural property featuring educational and training programs since the 1970s.

Bedford County, VA
Community, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Virginia Government
