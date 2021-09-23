Albany man charged with attempted murder in Monday shooting
ALBANY – A 26-year-old Albany man was arrested in Troy Wednesday and charged in connection with a shooting incident Monday evening on Central Avenue, city police said. At about 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Central Avenue near Robin Street for reports of shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man who had been shot in his torso. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.www.timesunion.com
