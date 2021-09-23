CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo man charged with crack possession following raid

By Eric DuVall
Buffalo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors on Thursday said a Buffalo man was charged with trafficking crack cocaine following a search of his residence the day before. Buffalo police executed a search warrant on a vehicle in the 300 block of Kenmore Avenue belonging to Swazine Swindle, 43. Inside, they found four plastic bags each containing 3.5 grams of suspected crack, along with $3,349 in cash. Prior to searching the vehicle, investigators saw Swindle exit a residence on that block of Kenmore. After searching the apartment, they located an additional 72.5 grams of crack and two digital scales.

buffalonews.com

