Buffalo man charged with crack possession following raid

Federal prosecutors on Thursday said a Buffalo man was charged with trafficking crack cocaine following a search of his residence the day before. Buffalo police executed a search warrant on a vehicle in the 300 block of Kenmore Avenue belonging to Swazine Swindle, 43. Inside, they found four plastic bags each containing 3.5 grams of suspected crack, along with $3,349 in cash. Prior to searching the vehicle, investigators saw Swindle exit a residence on that block of Kenmore. After searching the apartment, they located an additional 72.5 grams of crack and two digital scales.