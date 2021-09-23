How To Prevent Power Trips

The nostalgians will miss the times in which each photo was thought and the cameras had a very limited number of photographs. In addition, the development had to be included, something that supposed more time and money. Now, as everything is digital, it gives the impression that space is unlimited and thousands and thousands of photos can be stored, but reality is very different. The information is stored on servers, however romantic that sounds that of the cloud, it is nothing ethereal and infinite, but a lot of apparatus of the size of a closet that consume a lot of electricity.

