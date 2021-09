While it may not feel like it yet, fall is right around the corner. Pumpkin patches are getting ready for the season. This year’s crop around Kansas is looking promising thanks to prime growing conditions. Pumpkins are a warm weather crop and do not do well with colder temperatures. They need sufficient water early in the growing process, but do fine under stress if entered into a dry stretch through the summer. The intense heat also does not phase a pumpkin as its leaves provide shade on the ground.

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO