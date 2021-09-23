Finma is tightening the screws for Bitcoin brokers

Bitcoin USD chart analysis – sustainable overcoming of the 50,000 mark fails. In the reporting week, the short-term stabilization at the USD 45,000 level was brought to an abrupt end. The constructive technical micrograph of the previous week was impressively negated on Monday. Onset of sales at the start of the week resulted in a daily closing of 42,988 USD, which corresponded to a whopping minus of 9% compared to Sunday. The breakthrough through the support zone led to further selling pressure on Tuesday, which brought the Bitcoin price of 40’719 USD at the close of trading directly to the elementary support area of ​​40’000 USD. In addition, the daily low of USD 39,600 was achieved during trading on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the key support zone finally drew buyers into the market, who continuously pushed the price back to USD 43,575 throughout the day. Also on Thursday there were renewed price gains at USD 44,897 at the end of the day. The market was thus exactly below the zone where the first bottoming out took place after the sell-off a good two weeks ago. As a new resistance, the subsequent trading event, marked by a closing price of USD 42,848 and a daily low of USD 40,683, failed spectacularly. A consolidation in the USD 42,000 area was observed on Saturday, while a recovery to USD 43,000 followed on Sunday after another failed attempt to approach the 40,000 zone.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO