Me, Batman and the genius Jack Nicholson

If the image of Jack Nicholson breaking through a door with a deranged look is stuck in your mind, fear not, because the actor used to be quite the heartthrob. His classic "Here's Johnny" scene from "The Shining" is just one of the many roles the veteran actor has portrayed throughout the years. One of Jack Nicholson's first big roles was in the 1969 road trip movie "Easy Rider." According to critic Roger Ebert, Nicholson stole the show in his performance and after appearing on screen for the first time, "the movie starts to work." After his Best Actor winning performance in the 1975 classic "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," Nicholson's illustrious career continued. As of 2021, he earned 12 total Oscar nominations — the most of any male actor, according to Screen Rant. But his acting career stopped indefinitely on a low note in "How Do You Know." The star-studded 2010 film was a failure to both critics and audiences, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

