MISSING: Abilio Soto – Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, TX -- 35-year-old Abilio Soto was last seen on the southwest side of Houston, TX on September 15, 2021. Abilio has short, brown hair and a mustache and beard slightly thicker than the photo. ABILIO HAS A MEDICAL CONDITION THAT CAUSES HIM TO HAVE SEIZURES AND PASS OUT. Abilio left his home on foot in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Abilio has small tattoos on his right arm that resemble scribbling. Abilio may identify himself by a variety of nicknames, including: Billy, Benjamin, Shakur, and Makaveli. If you have seen Abilio Soto since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Abilio’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.