Bartlesville Public Schools enrollment has seen a significant growth for the start of the 2021-22 school year. This growth is good news for our community as well as our state aid allocations because state aid is calculated on a per student basis. The increase in students equates to an increase in opportunities for a school district; we are estimating an increase of approximately one million dollars, or six percent, from what we collected last year. About one-third of our total revenue comes from state aid.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO