North Port, FL

FBI issues arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito’s death

By Olivia Hyde
 4 days ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. -The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie Thursday afternoon.

The warrant was issued in connection to Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, according to a release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The release cites “Use of Unauthorized Access Devices” for use of a Capitol One debit card around August 30 where Laundrie received about $1,000.

Brian Laundrie’s attorney released a statement about the arrest warrant:

“It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise. The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when it occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum.”

Steven Bertolino

The warrant comes as search crews are continuing to scour the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve looking for Laundrie, the fiance of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

Last Tuesday, Sept. 14, Laundrie packed a backpack and told his family that he was heading out for a hike at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. He drove a silver Ford Mustang to the preserve and hasn’t been seen since.

Search crews describe the Carlton Reserve as vast and unforgiving.

Water levels are waist-deep in many areas and search teams are often wading through gator and snake-infested swamps and flooded trails.

