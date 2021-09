Iman Shumpert joins the cast of Dancing With The Stars in a memorable performance. The people want to know when and where he learned how to dance like this. The ABC series “Dancing With The Stars” returned with its 30th season, and it is bigger than ever before. The whole cast was announced on Good Morning America on Sept. 8. Notable names including in this season include JoJo Siwa, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, and The Bachelor’s Matt James. Shumpert is an unexpected addition to this all-star cast, and he proved why he deserves to take it home on the season premiere Monday night.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO