Al Sharpton speech at border drowned out by protesters: 'We don't want his trouble'
Al Sharpton's speech at the Haitian migrant encampment in Del Rio, Texas, on Thursday was drowned out by protesters who accused him of using the border crisis to stoke racism. Sharpton took a tour of the migrant camp on the U.S. southern border in Del Rio to "meet and pray with refugees in the wake of the humanitarian crisis," according to Wednesday press release from the civil rights organization National Action Network (NAN), which Sharpton founded in 1991.www.foxnews.com
