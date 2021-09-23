CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Al Sharpton speech at border drowned out by protesters: 'We don't want his trouble'

By Jon Brown
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAl Sharpton's speech at the Haitian migrant encampment in Del Rio, Texas, on Thursday was drowned out by protesters who accused him of using the border crisis to stoke racism. Sharpton took a tour of the migrant camp on the U.S. southern border in Del Rio to "meet and pray with refugees in the wake of the humanitarian crisis," according to Wednesday press release from the civil rights organization National Action Network (NAN), which Sharpton founded in 1991.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 366

XSoCal
3d ago

I sure bet he had his hand out looking to get it greased. He usually doesn't go anywhere unless there is a "donation" and or camera's.

Reply(35)
193
Cindy928
3d ago

They want to investigate the border patrol agents? Okay, I'm juror #1, and I'm sure there's at least 11 more on this thread who will join me. Your Honor, we the jury find the border patrol agents INNOCENT! The only thing they're guilty of is doing their job. As we can clearly see, this is upsetting to those who wish to pretend there's no crisis at our southern border.

Reply(4)
130
A
3d ago

I loved watching the people of Texas screaming at him!!! Al didn't need to go to the border to stand in front of a camera and try to speak that's not solving the situation. Al lost his race card speech today. If Al wants to fix the problem he may want to actually stop illegal immigration.

Reply(2)
38
 

New York Post

Al Sharpton heckled during presser at migrant camp

The Rev. Al Sharpton was forced to cut short a press conference near the migrant encampment at Del Rio, Texas Thursday after he was repeatedly heckled as he tried to speak. Sharpton, the founder of the National Action Network, toured the area around the International Bridge — which links Del Rio with Ciudad Acuña, Mexico and under which thousands of migrants, many of them originally from Haiti, had congregated in recent days.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Al Sharpton calls for deportation flights of Haitian migrants to end as he tours Del Rio migrant camp

Civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton toured camps set up by more than 12,000 Haitian migrants near the international bride in Del Rio, Texas on Thursday where he called for the Biden administration to immediately suspend deportation efforts for the desperate migrants.Mr Sharpton spoke at a news conference on Thursday around noon local time, explaining that he and others were in Del Rio to pray with the migrants in the camps and assess the situation after speaking with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a day earlier.In particular, Mr Sharpton said there needed to be “total accountability” surrounding the actions...
U.S. POLITICS
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Reverend Al Sharpton Shouted Down at Del Rio Border

DEL RIO, TX — The Reverend Al Sharpton came to Del Rio to denounce the treatment of Haitian asylum seekers who illegally crossed into Texas from Mexico near the Del Rio International Bridge. But before Sharpton could speak he was shouted down by at least two in the audience of news media reporters.
DEL RIO, TX
The Atlantic

Democrats’ Free Pass on Immigration Is Over

Throughout the last administration, Department of Homeland Security officials at all levels—from Senate-confirmed power brokers in Washington to rank-and-file agents along the border—often complained that they were facing a double standard: They were doing the same work, using the same methods, as they had under previous presidents, they said, but because their boss was now Donald Trump, the public was quick to assume they were acting out of racism or malice.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

NY Post Editorial Board: Biden admin lying about how many illegal migrants it's welcomed

Team Biden is lying about our southern border – and trying to keep it secret from the American people. Claiming the southern border is "not open," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas declared this week, "If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned, your journey will not succeed and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Migrants leave US-Mexican border camps

Almost all of the mostly Haitian migrants who had gathered on both sides of the US-Mexico border have left their makeshift camps, ending a standoff that had provoked a major border crisis for the Biden administration.  Just hours beforehand the United States had announced that the last of the migrants who were camping illegally under a bridge on the Texas side of the border had either left or been removed. 
IMMIGRATION
