CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police took time on Friday to pay a special visit and give a gift to a 10-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet on Thursday night. "Our officers made a special delivery to a 10-yr-old boy after he was struck by a stray bullet Thursday evening. This is the 2nd time this week a child has been hit by a stray bullet. @CPDCaptHammer says this is one of the most frustrating & upsetting things police respond to!" wrote CPD on Twitter.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO