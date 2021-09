A Kentucky man faces multiple charges after he allegedly told his family that he had killed a woman and transported the body in his truck. Danny Rumfelt, 29, is charged with murder — domestic violence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence after Meade County Sheriff's officers were called to his home in Vine Grove, Kentucky by family members on Wednesday afternoon, according to Fox affiliate WDRB in Louisville. (Kentucky does not have many domestic violence-specific statutes but recognizes it as an enhancement to existing violent crimes when inflicted on a spouse, former spouse, a co-parent or person with whom the suspect does or used to cohabitate, among other people.)

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO