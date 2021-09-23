Extend Your Taste Buds In The Syracuse Area At A Hot Sauce Tasting Party
Do you have a passion for hot sauce? Well head to Camillus in the Syracuse area for a once in a lifetime Hot Sauce Tasting party. The party is hosted by SYRACHA’CUSE Saturday October 16th at 6PM at 74 West Genesee Street in Camillus. The party kicks off with a hot sauce tasting journal to record the sauces you'll taste, than you'll taste some of the milder sauces first like jalapenos and serranos than working our way up the heat scale to cayennes, habaneros, ghost peppers and if you're brave enough our 1 million scoville ginger reaper hot sauce.lite987.com
