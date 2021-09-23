CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extend Your Taste Buds In The Syracuse Area At A Hot Sauce Tasting Party

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
Do you have a passion for hot sauce? Well head to Camillus in the Syracuse area for a once in a lifetime Hot Sauce Tasting party. The party is hosted by SYRACHA’CUSE Saturday October 16th at 6PM at 74 West Genesee Street in Camillus. The party kicks off with a hot sauce tasting journal to record the sauces you'll taste, than you'll taste some of the milder sauces first like jalapenos and serranos than working our way up the heat scale to cayennes, habaneros, ghost peppers and if you're brave enough our 1 million scoville ginger reaper hot sauce.

Enjoy The Tastes Of Fall At The Saratoga Hard Cider And Doughnut Fest

If your favorite part of fall leans more apple flavors, you'll enjoy the Saratoga Hard Cider And Doughnut Fest. This event is described as "Part Bar Hop, Part Sweet Celebration." It's a part bar from the standpoint that it features 8 bars and restaurants. It's part sweet clearly because of the hard cider, hard seltzer, and the 1,000 free delicious doughnuts.
Send Your Taste Buds Straight To Italy Right Here In Central New York

If you're looking to send your taste buds on a savory vacation to Italy, between now and the rest of the year, you won't need to leave Central New York. Turning Stone's Pino Bianco is hosting what's called the "Culinary Tour Of Italy" from September through December. Each month the game plan is to feature a different region of Italy's iconic dishes each month.
Dreams Do Come True! Boonville’s Broadway Baker Opens Cafe and Bakery

Broadway has come to Boonville. The Broadway Cafe and Bakery is finally open. Dreams of opening a bakery have finally come true for Jonathan Kornmeyer. With some help from his parents Kevin and Lisa, they have transformed the former Fynmore Studio on Main Street in Boonville into a café/bakery. "Our little village lost 5 businesses in the devastating fire on Main Street," said Lisa. "Some businesses reopened but not all. Our village needed a social gathering place."
Feel Satisfied With Better Weekend Plans At The 1st Annual Frankfort HarborFest

Looking for some exciting weekend plans? You're going to want to check out the 1st annual Frankfort Harborfest. The free event is happening on Saturday September 25th from 11AM - 10PM at the Frankfort Marina. Throughout the entire day you'll find all sorts of entertainment including live music, a car show, food trucks, and even fire works too. The car show kicks off the day at 11AM.
Ever Wanted to Feed Lions? NY Animal Park Has Your Once in a Lifetime Chance

You can take an African Safari and feed the king of the jungle without even leaving New York state. Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Animal Adventure Park's African lions for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The African lion encounter gets you inside the lion's home where you'll watch them take part in a training routine with their keepers.
Pumpkin Farm in New York Named One of Best in the Country

There are plenty of options when it comes to pumpkin farms in New York. But there's only one that has been named among the best in the entire country. The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York is one of 12 of the best pumpkin patches to visit this fall according to Trips to Discover. And it's not the first time. The farm has received national recognition in the past from Country Living the Travel Channel and the Huffington Post.
Major TV Network Casting Syracuse Area Cougars Who Date Young Vibrant Men

A major TV network and studio is currently casting for a new series that films in November. They are searching for Syracuse area women who date younger men. According to a post on the Syracuse CraigsList page, this network is searching for cougars. They posted specifically in the Syracuse page, but would take women from Utica, Rome, Rochester, and all over New York:
Buy This Adorable $425,000 Upstate NY Motel Right Now on Ebay

The last place I would expect to be able to purchase a $425,000 income property is on the auction website Ebay, but that's exactly where it's being sold. It's described as a "well maintained and established 20 unit motel situated on NYS Rt 3. Just a few miles outside of Fort Drum, Watertown, and Black River area" of Northern Upstate New York. There's a walking trail, a pond, and adjacent home on the property which could be occupied by an owner or a manager, or also used as an income rental.
City Of Rome New York Sipping On Great News For Starbucks

No trouble brewing as Starbucks coffee shop is a go for Mohawk Acres Plaza in the City of Rome New York. Plans for the first Starbucks location for the Rome area received the green light by the city Planning Board during its regular monthly meeting held in Common Council Chambers of City Hall.
See Stunning Fall Foliage On This 2-Hour Train Ride To Old Forge

While Upstate New York definitely has the peaks of the Adirondacks to offer fall foliage, Central New York has a train to give you great views too. There are some folks who really just prefer climbing a mountain top to get the perfect picture of the leaves changing color. Some others enjoy taking a car ride on the back roads to see the colors above them. Neither is wrong. However, another way that is very unique is hopping aboard a train bound for Old Forge.
