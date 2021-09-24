HPU scholarship established in memory of Dr. and Mrs. W.R. Estep
Howard Payne University has announced the creation of the Dr. William R. & Mrs. Edna McDowell Estep Endowed Scholarship. The endowment, which to be fully funded needs to reach $25,000, was established by Randall (class of ’72) and Lena Estep Gipson (class of ’74), son-in-law and daughter of the Esteps. The scholarship was designed to assist deserving students living on campus or residing in Brownwood who demonstrate God’s leadership to pursue a chosen course of study.www.koxe.com
