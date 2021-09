CHICAGO (CBS) — Lakeside areas will soon drop from the 80s to the 60s in less than two hours as a lake-enhanced cold front moves in. Gusty northeast winds develop with the passage of the front. No rain is associated with the frontal passage, but there will definitely be a switch to fall as the cool wind flow works inland. High waves and dangerous rip currents will be present until Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Monday night is 61 with those breezy and cool conditions. On Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 77. (Credit: CBS 2) On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 82. (Credit: CBS 2)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO