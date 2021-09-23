Is The Juice Worth The Squeeze: Law School Edition

New beginnings are always exciting, especially when I see a fellow IP litigator take the same plunge into law firm ownership that my partners and I did nearly a decade ago. So when I saw a press release announcing that Wendy Verlander was launching a new IP litigation boutique, my interest was piqued. While I have not — at least to my sometimes spotty memory — had the opportunity to litigate with or against Wendy so far, I have been following with interest developments at her patent monetization company, Blackbird Technologies. In particular, I always admired Blackbird’s willingness to take on the hard job of representing inventor interests — even at a time when things for patent owners appeared at their bleakest. In my estimation, that dedication to inventor interests, coupled with the willingness to embrace a slightly nontraditional partnership model with inventors, made Blackbird worthy of attention. At the same time, it is clear that the experience at Blackbird, coupled with the changing winds in the patent litigation space, helped convince Wendy that now is the right moment to launch a new boutique firm.

LAW ・ 6 DAYS AGO