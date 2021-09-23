CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is The Juice Worth The Squeeze: Law School Edition

By Kathryn Rubino
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to the latest American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and AccessLex Institute study on the impact of student loan debt on the personal and professional lives of new lawyers, what percentage of respondents said law school was worth the cost?

ABA Journal

New findings published on law school debt

A survey released Tuesday asked young attorneys if their legal education was worth the cost, and fewer than half said yes. However, 60.9% of respondents said that if they had to do it over, they would still attend law school. The data is part of a report, Student Debt: the...
