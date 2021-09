Who cares about Carmen San Diego, the Buccaneers need to find Devin White and do it fast. Devin White needs to come out of hiding in order for Tampa to continue its path back to the Super Bowl. While his stats haven’t been all that bad, there is a decided lack of big plays that helped propel him into being a media darling last season. During the playoffs, White was a man on fire, making plays here, making plays there, grabbing a pick, and just plain dominating the middle of the Buccaneers defense. It almost made a fan forget about Lavonte David.

