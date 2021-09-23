CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: Carles Puigdemont's lawyer says the former Catalan leader who is wanted by Spain has been detained in Sardinia, Italy

 4 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carles Puigdemont’s lawyer says the former Catalan leader who is wanted by Spain has been detained in Sardinia, Italy.

The Independent

Detained Catalan leader sought by Spain awaits fate in Italy

A former Catalan leader sought by Spain for a failed 2017 secession bid is expected to appear at an extradition hearing Friday after being detained in Sardinia an Italian island with strong Catalan cultural roots and its own independence movement.Italian police on Thursday night transferred Carles Puigdemont to a jail in Sassari, a Sardinian city near Alghero, where he had been detained upon arrival at the airport there. Alghero is hosting a traditional Catalan folklore festival that he was expected to attend. His Spanish lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, said Thursday night that his client was being detained in Italy...
EUROPE
kfgo.com

Spain says Catalan separatist leader detained in Italy must face Spanish courts

MADRID/ROME (Reuters) – Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who was detained by Italian police in Sardinia, must face justice in Spain, the Spanish government said on Friday ahead of an extradition hearing. “Mr. Puigdemont must submit to the action of the courts, exactly like any other citizen,” Spanish Prime Minister...
EUROPE
Telegraph

Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont says he will return to Belgium

Carles Puigdemont, the former separatist leader of Catalonia, has been arrested in Sardinia on charges of sedition and misuse of public funds. A Sardinian judge on Friday allowed Mr Puigdemont to leave jail on the condition that he remain on the Italian island while a final decision on his possible extradition to Spain was made.
POLITICS
AFP

Ex-Catalan leader back in Brussels after Italy arrest

Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was back in Belgium on Monday after his arrest in Italy but said he had no idea of what his fate would be when he goes back for an extradition hearing. He confirmed he would travel back to Sardinia for his hearing there next Monday that will weigh an extradition request from Spain.
EUROPE
Carles Puigdemont
