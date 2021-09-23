Video: Coast Guard airlifts crew member with cardiac issue to Hyannis
HYANNIS – Air Station Cape Cod reports that a crewmember suffering from a severe heart condition aboard the M/V Hamburg Way was Medevaced from approximately 160 miles off the coast. He was the transferred to waiting paramedics at Hyannis airport and transported to Cape Cod Hospital.
