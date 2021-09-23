CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Coast Guard airlifts crew member with cardiac issue to Hyannis

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article﻿ cg0922321a from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. HYANNIS – Air Station Cape Cod reports that a crewmember suffering from a severe heart condition aboard the M/V Hamburg Way was Medevaced from approximately 160 miles off the coast. He was the transferred to waiting paramedics at Hyannis airport and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The post Video: Coast Guard airlifts crew member with cardiac issue to Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.

Cape Cod News 09/23/2021

BARNSTABLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
