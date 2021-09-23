CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Puffer Fish Unmasked

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroup A is back for more on the second part of The Masked Singer's Season 6 premiere. The remaining competitors — Skunk, Bull, and Puffer Fish — return to join two new faces. By the end of the night, only four competitors could remain in Group A. So, who wowed the judges? Stay tuned to PopCulture's live blog to find out everything you need to know about the episode, including who is behind Mother Nature's mask. (Additionally, if you want to catch the episode live, you can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users.)

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Wendy Williams Could Reportedly End up Replaced by 'Masked Singer' Star

Wendy Williams has been dealing with ongoing medical issues and has postponed the return of The Wendy Williams Show several times to accommodate her recovery from COVID-19, and there is some discussion that Nick Cannon's new syndicated talk show, Nick Cannon, could take her timeslot. "The executives have been talking," a source told Page Six. "They are keeping a close eye on [Williams'] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Henry Winkler Seemingly Spoils Renewal of One of His Beloved Shows

Henry Winkler's decades-long career making hit TV shows won't end any time soon, based on a recent tweet of his. The 75-year-old actor let it slip that one of his current TV shows is coming back for another season, despite there being no official announcement yet. In a September tweet, Winkler seemingly confirmed that another season of the Disney+ show Monsters at Work was on the way.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Emily Ratajowski Reveals Allegation Against 'The Masked Singer' Judge Robin Thicke

Emily Ratajkowski accused singer Robin Thicke of groping her while they filmed the music video for "Blurred Lines," the song that launched Thicke's music career. The video also made Ratajkowski a star, as she was one of the supermodels who appeared in various states of undress in the video, which also featured singer Pharrell Williams and rapper T.I. The supermodel, 30, made the allegation in her upcoming book, My Body, which will be published next month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Darren Criss
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Nelly Furtado
Person
Albert Brooks
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Toni Braxton
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Roy Orbison
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Rufus Wainwright
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Octopus Unmasked, Revealed to Be NBA Champ

The Masked Singer Season 6 is here, and two singers were eliminated. Unfortunately, the Octopus was the very first celebrity to be sent home and unmasked. He lost out to the rest of Group A, which also featured Skunk, The Bull, Mother Nature and Puffer Fish. However, one more will be sent home before the night is done. Scroll through to discover the identity of this masked sea creature (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
ENTERTAINMENT
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Skunk?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 premiere was so packed with contestants that FOX aired it over two nights. The first episode (on Wednesday, September 22) saw the five celebrities in Group A take to the stage for the first time disguised as Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. We’ve been scouring the clues dropped to date and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Skunk”?. The Skunk was certainly no stinker as she led off the line-up performing for the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke). This is one divine diva,...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Dalmatian Is a Hit-Making Rapper

The Masked Singer Season 6's third episode aired tonight, and with it came the fourth elimination of the season. It was Group B's turn to sing, with Dalmatian, Queen of Hearts, Mallard, Cupcake and Banana Split. Dalmation gave it his all, but he was eliminated at the end of the episode. Scroll through to learn his identity. (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Group A#Popculture#British#Rat Pack
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Mother Nature Is a Beloved Actress

The Masked Singer Season 6 hit fans with a double dose of mystery this week, with a two-part premiere. Unfortunately, that also meant more than one costumed celebrity was eliminated. In Part one, both Octopus and Mother Nature were eliminated. However, the latter's identity wasn't revealed at the end of Episode 1. Fans had to wait until the start of Episode 2, which aired on Thursday night. Mother Nature was part of Group A, which also featured Skunk, The Bull and Puffer Fish. However, it's unclear if one of those characters will be unmasked by the night's end, as well. Scroll through to discover the identity of this earthly entertainer (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
CELEBRITIES
93.1 WZAK

Living Legend Toni Braxton Got Booted From The Masked Singer!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Folks are upset and are calling for change after just the second week of The Masked singer The Puffer Fish got booted from the show, but what folks are up in arms about is the fact that when they pulled the mask off The Puffer Fish it was revealed that it was Grammy Award 14 time nominated, 7 times taking home the trophy, living legend Toni Braxton.
MUSIC
fox5ny.com

Panelists join ‘Nick Cannon’ for ‘The Masked Singer’ Extravaganza

NEW YORK - Get ready for "The Masked Singer" Extravaganza when the entire Masked Singer panel stops by Friday on Nick Cannon’s new daytime talk show. Cannon, 40, currently hosts the popular FOX hit "The Masked Singer," so it’s no surprise that its panelists would join "Nick Cannon" in a special episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Who Is Hamster in 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

Group A was back for another round on Thursday night's episode of The Masked Singer (which you can watch live thanks to FuboTV's free trial for new subscribers). Two new competitors, Hamster and Baby, joined the rest of Group A, which includes Skunk, Puffer Fish, and Bull. Considering that Hamster is one of the new kids on the block, you're likely wondering who he is.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
GoldDerby

Vivica A. Fox (‘The Masked Singer’ Mother Nature) unmasked interview: ‘I’ve never done anything like this before and I had fun!’

The epic two-night premiere of “The Masked Singer” concluded on Thursday night with Mother Nature’s elimination at the top of the hour-long telecast. The moss-covered creature’s performance of “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross was not enough to keep her in the Fox reality TV competition and she was forced to unmask in front of America, revealing herself as movie star Vivica A. Fox. SEE See all ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years “This has been exhilarating,” Fox told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “I challenged myself. You know I’ve done so many things in my career....
TV & VIDEOS
baltimorenews.net

How to Watch The Masked Singer Season 6 live stream On Paramount +

It's mask o'clock tonight when we watch The Masked Singer season 6 online, even without cable. The Fox reality competition show is back with a new cast of secret celebrities wearing even more bonkers outfits. The mission, though, remains the same: can you guess who's behind the masks?. When is...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'True Blood' Star Ryan Kwanten Lands New TV Role

Ryan Kwanten, who starred as John Stackhouse in the Showtime vampire drama True Blood, has landed a major new television role. The Australian actor will star in Kindred, a pilot in development at FX based on Octavia Butler's 1979 science fiction novel. Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan will also star in the new pilot, Variety reported earlier this week.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Who is the Skunk? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction + Clues Decoded!

We are loving the sixth season of The Masked Singer already! The costume and performers are crazier than ever, and we are here for it. In what is being referred to as the “smelliest costume ever,” the Skunk took the stage in high fashion. But who is under the Skunk...
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Is ‘The Masked Singer’ on Fox Tonight?

The Masked Singer is back! That means it’s time to sharpen those Wikipedia skills, and yell at Ken Jeong for bad guesses. When The Masked Singer first premiered on Fox in 2019, it was fun and silly little show. No one could have predicted the behemoth it would become. So far the reality competition show has received an Emmy nomination, a spinoff show in The Masked Dancer, and its own after show. And now it’s all coming back for a sixth season. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch new episodes of The Masked Singer.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’: Take It Off buzzer rules, explained

“This season we’re introducing something monumental,” Nick Cannon said at the start of the second episode of “The Masked Singer” Season 6, which aired September 23 on Fox. “We’re making TV history. It’s called the Take It Off buzzer.” A pair of men wearing hazmat suits then came out holding a steaming gray-and-yellow box with a red button encased in clear plastic. The four panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — studied the box in curiosity as Nick barked at them, “Don’t touch it!” So what exactly does it all mean? Here are the Take It...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy