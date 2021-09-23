DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) expected to play for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) remained out of practice Thursday. The Cardinals are likely going to manage Hopkins' practice reps throughout the entire season, but there's no concern about his availability for Week 3 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Hop don’t miss games," teammate A.J. Green stated. The stud wideout caught 4 passes on 4 targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. He has scored three times on 12 targets through two games.www.numberfire.com
