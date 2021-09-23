DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) expected to play for Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best in his profession. The Clemson product, every time he steps on the field, happens to create magic for the Red Sea and anybody else tuning in to admire. Whether it be his strong grip on the football or his acrobatic abilities that have been described as Jedi-like by head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Hopkins puts on a show well worth the admission price.

