CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) expected to play for Cardinals

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) remained out of practice Thursday. The Cardinals are likely going to manage Hopkins' practice reps throughout the entire season, but there's no concern about his availability for Week 3 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Hop don’t miss games," teammate A.J. Green stated. The stud wideout caught 4 passes on 4 targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. He has scored three times on 12 targets through two games.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

A.J. Brown’s Reaction To Ridiculous DeAndre Hopkins TD Is Going Viral

Superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins logged the Cardinals’ first touchdown of the season in Week 1’s 38-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday. Not only was it Arizona’s first TD, it was also the team’s most impressive of the year so far. Midway through the first quarter, Cardinals’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Fantasy#Numberfire#American Football#Fanduel
arizonasports.com

Kingsbury: Cardinals need solutions to get DeAndre Hopkins more involved

The Cardinals once again flexed their offensive muscles in their second win of the season. Quarterback Kyler Murray had no trouble finding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to kick things off. The duo connected four times in the opening drive, capped off by a 15-yard touchdown for Arizona’s first points of the afternoon.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Jaguars injury report: WR DeAndre Hopkins listed with rib issue

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins is among the Arizona Cardinals listed as out of practice with an injury Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hopkins (ribs), right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs), left guard Justin Pugh (shoulder) and cornerback Marco Wilson (ankle) are the starters who had injury designations listed. Center Rodney Hudson, linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive tackle Corey Peters also sat out for rest, according to the team’s official injury report.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Sports

Patrick Peterson crossed up by DeAndre Hopkins for Cardinals’ 1st TD

An extra bit of attention was always going to be on Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson in his first game in Arizona since leaving the Cardinals. But from a strict perspective on just the game, if there was anyone to spotlight defensively on the Cardinals’ first touchdown of the afternoon on Sunday against Minnesota, it was Peterson.
NFL
Yardbarker

Hopkins on Injury Report with Injury to His Ribs

There were some surprises on the Cardinals’ official injury report Wednesday. While the absence of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins during the portion of practice open to the media was believed to be for a rest day, it turns out Hopkins is on the report with an injury to his ribs.
NFL
Yardbarker

DeAndre Hopkins Shows Respect for Vikings' Justin Jefferson

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best in his profession. The Clemson product, every time he steps on the field, happens to create magic for the Red Sea and anybody else tuning in to admire. Whether it be his strong grip on the football or his acrobatic abilities that have been described as Jedi-like by head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Hopkins puts on a show well worth the admission price.
NFL
The Spun

Thursday Update On Cardinals Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins, the top target in an explosive Arizona Cardinals offense, missed practice today. The superstar wide receiver has been dealing with a rib issue this week. Hopkins emerged on the team’s injury report on Wednesday, and did not participate that day. Today, he missed his second straight day as he nurses the injury.
NFL
azbigmedia.com

DeAndre Hopkins brings NFL FLAG Football league to Phoenix

NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has teamed up with NFL FLAG and the Arizona Cardinals to bring the latest official NFL FLAG league, DeAndre Hopkins NFL FLAG Football, to Phoenix, AZ. DeAndre Hopkins NFL FLAG Football will offer elementary and middle school boys and girls a one-of-a-kind flag football experience,...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Rondale Moore Could Shine Even Brighter Because Of DeAndre Hopkins Injury

The Arizona Cardinals will look to keep their perfect season rolling when they meet the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday for what should be a game featuring two teams headed in opposite directions. The expected result would send the Cardinals to 3-0, giving them their best start...
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Cardinals: DeAndre Hopkins Questionable For Week 3 Bout

Things won't be easy for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 3 home contest against the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears the 0-2 Jaguars at least have a chance of a small break going their way. The Cardinals currently have three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins listed as questionable for...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

After Missing Practice, DeAndre Hopkins A Question For Sunday

A.J. Green said that "Hop don't miss games." That is usually true, although with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missing practice all week with a ribs injury - and coach Kliff Kingsbury saying Hopkins' status for Sunday's game in Jacksonville will be a game-day decision — there is a little more intrigue than normal.
NFL
FanSided

Cardinals would be smart to rest DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday vs. Jaguars

The Arizona Cardinals should do just fine without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend. This past Wednesday, those who follow the Arizona Cardinals learned that DeAndre Hopkins was dealing with a rib injury. The superstar wide receiver wasn’t well enough to practice that...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy