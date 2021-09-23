Surrounded by photos of Red Bluff in a happier age

It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Google says it was first said by an advertising executive named Fred R. Barnard. Whatever. Although I have written thousands of words, I think the saying is true of pictures because, after moving my office to the ranch a year ago, I have found it comforting (and a very satisfactory move by the way) by adorning every inch of wall space in my office at home with over 60 photos of local people and places.