Founders Entertainment is announcing the amazing food vendor and beverage lineup for the 10th Anniversary of The Governors Ball Music Festival, set to take place Friday, September 24th through Sunday, September 26th at the Citi Field complex in Queens. All weekend long festival patrons can refuel with delicious eats and sweets from some of the best establishments New York City’s world-renowned food scene has to offer. Roberta’s Pizza, Big Mozz, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, The Bao Shoppe, La Newyorkina, Wowfulls, Try Vegan, Milk & Cream and many more will share the limelight with performances from artists including Billie Eilish, A$AP ROCKY, Post Malone, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, and 21 Savage. A full list of food & beverage options for the 2021 festival can be found at GovBall.com/Food.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO